Edzell Castle garden will be one of seven welcoming the public this Sunday

Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:33 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:33 BST

The stunning gardens at Edzell Castle will open to the public this Sunday (June 15) with six other gardens in and around the village.

To the north, Tillytoghills Farmhouse and Tillytoghills Steading, in the village North Lodge, 12 Union Street and 7 Slateford Gardens, and to the south, Westwater House, open for the first time in over 20 years.

The Cottage in Dalhousie Street will be open for tickets and plant sales. Tickets and teas will be available in the church hall on the Muir and other participating venues, costing £10 which includes entry to the castle, with children free. The gardens will open from 1pm-5pm, with the last entry to the castle at 3.45pm, for closing at 4.30pm.

The proceeds will benefit Edzell Village Improvement Society Garden Group and Scotlands Garden’s Scheme beneficiaries.

