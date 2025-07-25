Dual treat for garden lovers this weekend

There are two garden treats in the Angus area for prospective visitors this weekend.

Saturday will see the second opening this season of the lovely garden at Milton of Finavon, with an emphasis on fun for children. On Sunday the garden at 15 Fairfield Road, Broughty Ferry, which has recently undergone considerable redevelopment, will open for the first time.

Milton of Finavon dates from the 16th century and there is plenty of interest and the garden boasts a meadow orchard, parterre, kitchen garden, a formal semi-walled garden and woodland.

Teas will be served and dogs are welcome on leads. Children - who go free - will be able to take part in a Garden I Spy, which consists of a pictorial hunt in the garden for various objects, they will also receive a free piece of cake and a drink. The garden will be open from 2pm-5pm, admission £5 for adults. Proceeds will go to Scotland’s Gardens Sheme benefitting charities, QNIS, Perennial and Maggie’s.

Fairfield Road is a sunny, contemporary garden with many mature trees and shrubs, plus lots of recently planted beds and borders. A shady courtyard contains Japanese acers and spring-flowering bulbs, while colourful perennial planting near the house attracts pollinating insects.

It will be open from 12pm-5pm and by arrangement. Entry costs £5, with children free. Teas will be available, as well as a plant stall, and dogs will be welcome on leads. Proceeds to the RNLI and to SGS charities.