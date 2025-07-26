Dobbies workshop offering tips to help with seasonal growing

​Dobbies plant buyer Nigel Lawton. (Pic: Stewart Attwood)

Budding gardeners are being given a helping hand to get the most out of their pastime with a workshop being held at Dobbies next month.

The company is encouraging the nation to grow their own and work with the seasons to maximise their outdoor and indoor space, no matter how big or small. Its Grow How sessions offer an interactive opportunity to learn from the Dobbies Green Team and improve your gardening skills.

These educational sessions are built to be flexible, fun and interactive.

Taking around 30 minutes, you can look forward to a live demonstration followed by a Q&A session, where a member of our Green Team will share their top tips and know-how.

The Monifieth store is hosting free Grow Your Own workshops on Saturday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 6 at 10.30am and 3.30pm where the team will share their top tips for growing your own fruit and veg.

Whether you’re starting your gardening journey, or if you have been interested in gardening for a while, the Grow How workshops will offer something new to learn for everyone.

The workshops will include discussions on a variety of topics, from bringing plants on from seed, fruit that looks and tastes delicious, the most easy-to-grow veg, how you can create your own high-quality compost, and there will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A section.

The Green Team will also offer tops tips and advice on growing potatoes in time for Christmas dinner.

Nigel Lawton, Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, said: “Growing flowers, vegetables, and fruit from scratch is a rewarding process. Even if you are new to gardening, it can be surprisingly easy to get started, but it’s always nice to hear some top tips to broaden your knowledge.

“There are so many wonderful plants to grow in your garden and any outdoor space. Our Grow How workshops are a great way to learn about what grows well at certain times throughout the year. Now is the perfect time to plant potatoes to have ready to tuck into just in time for Christmas dinner.”

Places are limited and can be booked at www.dobbies.com/events.