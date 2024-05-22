Brechin Castle gardens to open for charity

The gates of Brechin Castle’s garden will be opened to the public this weekend as part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme (SGS).

The renowned walled garden will be open on Sunday (May 26) between 2pm and 5pm. In addition to SGS charities, the owners - The Earl and Countess of Dalhousie - have chosen The Attic SCIO and the Dalhousie Centre Day Care for the Elderly to share 60% of the proceedsVisitors will find charm and splendour in the wide gravelled walks, secluded smaller paths and hidden corners. May sees the rhododendrons and azaleas hit the peak of their flowering to wonderful effect throughout the month. This is a lovely garden to visit at any time of year, but it is something to behold in the spring.