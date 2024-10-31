Annual tabletop wargames competition returns to Kirriemuir this weekend
TARGE 2024 is a public event with all of the miniature games encouraging members of the public to take part. Each is designed as a public participation game with easy pick-up rules for all ages.
The event will be held this Saturday (November 2) in the Guide Halls, Roods, and is open to the public from 10am to 4pm. Entry is £1 for the day with all figures and accessories provided for each game.
The underbelly of Ancient Rome is represented by the novel Gangs of Rome or could you be a gladiator in the Colosseum? Many other periods from throughout history are available to try.
The demonstrating clubs are competing for the TARGE, a replica of an old Jacobite shield and the Crann Tara Targe for the best game featuring a Scottish theme and/or figures. Each targe is accompanied by prizes donated by long term sponsors Autosales of Kirriemuir and Colin M Smith.
Dave Thomas is the main trader with the vast perry miniatures range and Martin Cameron will have the old Lamming Miniatures ranges as well as new ranges sculpted by himself.
A huge Bring and Buy stall will strain under the thousands of miniature wargames items for sale. A small raffle includes some excellent prizes donated by several hobby companies. There will be light refreshments and free town centre car parking. For further information contact www.kirriemuirwargames.co.uk.