Annual tabletop wargames competition returns to Kirriemuir this weekend

The TARGE competition will be held in Kirrie this Saturday.​

The TARGE wargame show will return to Kirriemuir this weekend – for its 39th year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TARGE 2024 is a public event with all of the miniature games encouraging members of the public to take part. Each is designed as a public participation game with easy pick-up rules for all ages.

Most Popular

The event will be held this Saturday (November 2) in the Guide Halls, Roods, and is open to the public from 10am to 4pm. Entry is £1 for the day with all figures and accessories provided for each game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The underbelly of Ancient Rome is represented by the novel Gangs of Rome or could you be a gladiator in the Colosseum? Many other periods from throughout history are available to try.

The demonstrating clubs are competing for the TARGE, a replica of an old Jacobite shield and the Crann Tara Targe for the best game featuring a Scottish theme and/or figures. Each targe is accompanied by prizes donated by long term sponsors Autosales of Kirriemuir and Colin M Smith.

Dave Thomas is the main trader with the vast perry miniatures range and Martin Cameron will have the old Lamming Miniatures ranges as well as new ranges sculpted by himself.

A huge Bring and Buy stall will strain under the thousands of miniature wargames items for sale. A small raffle includes some excellent prizes donated by several hobby companies. There will be light refreshments and free town centre car parking. For further information contact www.kirriemuirwargames.co.uk.