Annual plant sale at Pitmuies Gardens this weekend

The ever-popular Angus Plant Sale will take place this Saturday, May 24, in Pitmuies Gardens, by permission of Ruaraidh and Jeanette Ogilvie.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a good selection of plants sourced from private gardens and some local nurseries. Please bring boxes, trays and bags if you can.

Donations of plants will be welcome, either in advance or on the day. If you are potting up plants, please use sterile potting compost. Plants in garden soil cannot be accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The admission price of £6 covers entry to both the plant sale and the gardens. Entry for children is free. The sale will run from 10am – 1pm, teas, coffees and soft drinks will be available along with delicious home baking. All proceeds will go to Scotland’s Garden Scheme charities.