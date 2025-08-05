Annual festival celebrates the best produce Angus has to offer

Hospitalfield in Arbroath will this Saturday welcome the public for a day-long event of feasting, listening and dancing in the house’s gardens, fields and studios for its annual Summer Festival.

The Summer Festival offers a day in which local residents and visitors can celebrate the food and drink production of Angus, with stallholders present throughout the day to introduce attendees to their produce.

As well as visiting stallholders, there will be a fantastic programme of workshops, talks, art and music in which to take part.

The arts and events programme is curated with Laura Mansfield of Feast Journal and focuses on this year’s theme of ‘Pollinate’.

​The annual summer festival will be held at Hospitalfield this Saturday, between 11am and 10pm. (Sarah Charlesworth/Wikipedia)

A Hospitalfield spokesperson said: “This year we are building on our music programme. From the early afternoon into the evening join us for live music curated by SHHE.

“The festival creates shared moments of learning, discussion, music, dancing, food and joy. This year we are focusing the programming on our yearlong theme of Pollination.

“Pollen grains and spores come in a vast range of shapes and sizes – spiked, smooth, oval or amorphous, yet all of them are encased in a protective outer shell called sporopollenin. This shell, a natural polymer, is one of the toughest biological materials found on earth, the diamond of the plant world.

Drifting with the wind, battered by rain, floating in water, or carried unknowingly on the hairs of animals and insects, the sporopollenin-rich walls function as a protective armour, ensuring pollen grains survive intact.”

Focusing on the detail of sporopollenin as well as reaching beyond it, this year’s programme, ‘Pollinate’, reflects upon the world of biomaterials, inquiring into what can be creatively learned from microscopic plant matter. There will also be an expanded sound programme, welcoming artists who each have a practice deeply rooted in land, language, and culture.

The spokesperson added: "Exploring the fluidity and temporality of sound itself, our programme invites us to open and expand ears; to traverse sonic surroundings, both known and new.

"Just as this year’s theme encourages us to examine our environments more closely, through sight and smell, our sound offering encourages us to listen deeply, as a means to better understand our interconnectedness.”

The full programme for the festival with the schedule for talks and music can be found on the Hospitalfield website at https://hospitalfield.org.uk/visit/events/summer-festival-pollinate/.

Times are subject to change and that some workshops are limited capacity and are first come first served.

The cost of admission is £18 for a standard ticket, £12 for a low income ticket and £24 for a ‘pay it forward’ ticket.

Entry is free for children under 12.

Tickets will allow access to all the events, workshops and music throughout the day.

Camp site reservation costs £10. This is an optional additional ticket which allows camping in the grounds on Saturday night.