Angus museums boast new shops for a new season

Angus’ museums are set to open for a new season, with visitors welcome from Tuesday (April 1).

And Arbroath Signal Tower Museum, Meffan Museum & Art Gallery and Montrose Museum & Art Gallery, which will be open six days a week, will feature newly refurbished gift shops.

The brand new spaces, offering a selection of unique and locally inspired items for visitors of all ages, have been supported by Museums Galleries Scotland small grants funding.

ANGUSAlive says the new products enhance the museum experience and provide visitors with an opportunity to take home an item which reminds them of their visit, from locally crafted artwork, artisan jewellery, books to museum-exclusive merchandise and other one-of-a-kind items

Some of the items have been inspired by museum exhibits.

Rachel Jackson, museums and galleries operations lead, said: “Thanks to the support of Museums Galleries Scotland who recognise the difficult times that free museums are experiencing, funding and experienced support allowed us to create new ranges inspired by the wonderful collection and the unique buildings we care for.

"The gift shop in each museum offers a wonderful opportunity for visitors to continue their museum experience long after they’ve left. Whether you’re looking for a special gift, a unique keepsake, or something to remember your visit, our new shops have something for everyone.”

The museums will be open every Wednesday to Monday from 10.30am-4pm.