Ancestral home to open its gardens this weekend for charity
The seat of the Viscount of Arbuthnott, whose family has lived at Arbuthnott, near Inverbervie, since 1190, its five-acre garden will be open on Sunday (June 8) between 2pm and 5pm.
It was laid out in the 17th century and comprises a walled garden with some 1920s Arts and Crafts planting. Thought to be one of the oldest gardens in Scotland, it runs down a steep, south-facing slope divided by three main broadwalks. Beds are bound by topiary, herbaceous borders, rose beds and long beds for cut flowers.
Admission is £5, children free, with proceeds going to UNICEF UK and SGS charities.
Due to the steep layout, the gardens are not wheelchair accessible.