Ancestral home to open its gardens this weekend for charity

Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:29 BST

Arbuthnott House will welcome the public this weekend as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme (SGS).

The seat of the Viscount of Arbuthnott, whose family has lived at Arbuthnott, near Inverbervie, since 1190, its five-acre garden will be open on Sunday (June 8) between 2pm and 5pm.

It was laid out in the 17th century and comprises a walled garden with some 1920s Arts and Crafts planting. Thought to be one of the oldest gardens in Scotland, it runs down a steep, south-facing slope divided by three main broadwalks. Beds are bound by topiary, herbaceous borders, rose beds and long beds for cut flowers.

Admission is £5, children free, with proceeds going to UNICEF UK and SGS charities.

Due to the steep layout, the gardens are not wheelchair accessible.

