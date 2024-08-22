Air enthusiasts will be winging their way to Montrose this weekend for annual fly-in

The annual fly-in features a host of activities for aviation fans and all the family.

All roads and flight paths will lead to Montrose this weekend when the Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre will again host its annula Fly-in and car rally.

Running from Friday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm daily, events will focus on Broomfield playing fields (DD10 8SY)

And this year’s attractions will provide a feast for enthusiasts with a light aircraft fly-in, vintage cars and vehicles taken along by Angus Classic Enthusiasts, American classics and hot rods from Fife.

A spokesperson said: “The open weekend is an event for all with living history and STEM bringing the Historic 1913 RAF Airfield back to life.

“Last year’s event saw a significant number of visitors with numbers up to 10,000 over the weekend. It’s firmly fixed as a social gathering too with attendees from all over the UK.”

In addition, there will be craft stalls,antiques and Bric-a-Brac and on-site catering will include a barbecue, a coffee wagon and an ice cream van, with seaside favourite fish and chips to boot.

Experience flights can be booked with Alba Airsport's and, in addition, also subject to booking, a unique Vietnam-era Cessna Bird Dog air experience flighs from Fife Aero Club. Exciting additions are a static display by Angus Para Motor Group, Scottish Aero Club, Alexander Air Dyce, Montrose Model Aero Club and Scottish Military Vehicle Group.

The spokesperson added: “The air station museum will be open and on display will be a Gulf War veteran Tornado and newly arrived Sepecat Jaguar Jet Fighter. The Tornado is quite special to those with a Star Wars interest being call sign OB2 as flown by Colin Macgregor brother of Ewan - Obi Wan.

“With period fashions on display, 1940s re-enactor's, vintage household displays in the 1940s room, Spitfire aircraft and Major Burke’s Shed 1 Cold War Era with more modern clothing and flying equipment.”

The museum's education area will also be open to visitors, with a flight simulator and resources for learning and discovery for children and adults of all ages. Its well-stocked shop will, unique for this year, offer an opportunity to try out WW2 Blend United States Army Air Force ground coffee.

Admission is free, and details can be found at https://rafmontrose.org.uk.