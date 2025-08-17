A Spell-binding line-up of Autumn events

​Dobbies has a full programme of events lined up for its Monifieth store this autumn.

Dobbies are already looking forward to Autumn, with a programme of activities organised to help kick-start the season.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be something for everyone, with events for dogs, children and families, and a brand-new autumn planting and afternoon tea experience.

Most Popular

The Pup-kin Patch will be a fun outing for dogs where they can dig into treats, toys, and tail-wagging fun. With activities from picking their own autumn themed toys to enjoying a puppuccino from the restaurant, furry friends are bound to have a paw-esome outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26; Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1. Tickets are £12.50 per dog. Dates vary for each store so check the website when booking.

This Hallowe’en, children and families can get ready to take part in some scarily fun activities and afternoon tea at the Monifieth store Little Scare-lings event. There will be three tiers of savoury sandwiches and sweet treats for the children and spook-tacular tea and cake offers or afternoon tea add-ons for adults.

There will also be slime and magic potion making alongside other magical activities and games. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest costume as a prize will be awarded for the best one.

The Little Scare-lings - Witches, Wizards and Wicked Treats will take place on Saturday and Sunday, October 18 & 19; Saturday and Sunday, October 25 and 26; Friday, October 31 and Saturday, November 1. Tickets are £15 per child and from £7.50 for adults. Again, check the websites for dates when booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the planting and afternoon tea and autumn harvest terrarium workshop, guests can enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea and planting experience. Dobbies’ Green Team will show how to make terrariums with mini autumn decorations to take home and care for, starting with a demonstration, followed by a Q&A session and hands-on activity. This will be followed by a traditional afternoon tea. This will take place on October 11, 17 and 18. Tickets are £45 and are available at www.dobbies.com/events.