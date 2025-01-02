Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a dramatic start to The Traitors in 2025 🔪

The Traitors appeared to send four people home in the first episode.

The first murder was confirmed on New Year’s Day.

And the fate of three other contestants remained up in the air.

*Beware spoilers for The Traitors season three are contained in this article*

The New Year started with fireworks on the BBC - and we are not talking about the display in London. The Traitors is back and it is safe to say the hit drama is not resting on its laurels.

Die hard fans may feel like they know what to expect from the debut episode of a new season of the beloved show by now. The gentle introduction to the new contestants at the train station, the approach to the castle and then the selection of The Traitors.

However, the 2025 series instantly bucked expectations and had a very early wild twist that has left the fate of three contestants up in the air. It also saw the first murder take place - as one of the residents of the castle was sent home.

For fans who can’t wait to find out what happened at the end of the cliffhanger, the second episode is available early. It will also air on BBC One as usual tonight (January 2).

Who has left The Traitors?

The show started with 25 contestants, but the first episode saw one murdered and the fate of three more left up in the air. It means that heading into the second episode there are just 21 players in the game (right now).

The Traitors is back | BBC

Episode 1 - January 1

Yin - murdered

Status: Faithful

The 34-year-old Director of Communications from Berkshire had the misfortune of becoming the first player to be ‘murdered’ in The Traitors 2025. Described as ‘intelligent’ by her fellow players - “she was reading books in the library” - she was identified as an early threat by the Traitors and missed out on making it to breakfast.

After discovering she had been murdered, Yin said: “My God that was fast! I had this whole narrative planned.

“This is chapter one but really this is the end, but I have enjoyed every demi, semi quaver of this experience so far, as short as it has been. It's like a mayfly or a lunar moth, which is a famous moth that lives for only day but shines very brightly and then is extinguished for evermore."

Yin was a Faithful.

Fozia, Jack, Alexander - seemingly left by choice

Status: unknown

These were the three contestants who left the train during the first major twist of the 2025 series. In the debut season, Amos and Kieran were seemingly banished before entering the castle, only to return a few episodes later - with Kieran making it all the way to the final.

The challenge saw Claudia stop the train mid journey after all the contestants had got on board and offered them £10,000. But in a major twist, she revealed that only 22 out of the 25 would be able to play the game and one person from each carriage had to leave.

Fozia, Jack and Alexander eventually volunteered each and seemingly left the game. However it remains to be seen if there will be another twist and like Amos and Kieran they will return.

The three didn’t make it to the stage of being picked as a traitor or faithful.

Episode 2 - January 2

The episode is available early, but we will not update this article until the show has aired on BBC One tonight - to avoid spoilers for those unaware that it can be watched now.

