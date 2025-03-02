The Bay will have some new faces for series 5 on ITV 🚨

The Bay is back for a brand new series on ITV.

First of the new episodes will air on March 2.

But who are the new actors who have joined the show?

After two years away, The Bay is back for a brand new series. Family liaison officer DS Jenn Townsend is back to tackle a fresh case.

The Morecombe set show returns following the conclusion of Unforgotten last week. ITV will be airing the first three episodes on consecutive nights from March 2 to March 4.

There will be plenty of new faces joining the cast for this series - including a new member of the team. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the new actors in The Bay series 5?

Left: DS Jenn Townsend played by Marsha Thomason. Right: DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning played by Daniel Ryan. | ITV

Following the departure of a long-standing team member at the end of the previous season, a new face in the form of Lou McClaren (played by Olwen May) has joined. She is described as an experienced officer who joins from Lancaster.

Also joining the cast for the season, according to Yahoo News, is Leanne Best and Neil Maskell who play Julie Ashworth and Steve Dawson respectively. Stephen Wright will play Julie's new husband Craig Ashworth.

Who is in the main cast of The Bay?

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend (Series 3—present)

Daniel Ryan as DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning

Erin Shanagher as Sgt./DS Karen Hobson

Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke

Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer (Series 3-present)

Georgina Scholes as Erin Fischer (Series 3-present)

Olwen May as Lou McClarent (Series 5-)

Who has left The Bay over the years?

Each season has a new cast of bereaved family members involved in the case of the season. But there are plenty of characters who return series after series.

However there has been a fair bit of turnover since The Bay premiered back in 2019. Morven Christie was the original star, playing Lisa Armstrong, but she left after the second series.

Following the departure of Lisa, her family and the actors who played them Lindsey Coulson (Penny Armstrong), Imogen King (Abbie Armstrong) and Art Parkinson (Rob Armstrong) also left the cast.

Having joined in the second series, Thomas Law played DC Eddie Martin but left after season four. Simon Manyonda played DS Alexander Stewart in the first and second seasons before departing as well.

