Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s final episode has landed on Disney Plus 👀

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s final episode has dropped on Disney Plus.

Fans had many questions heading into the season finale.

Disney Plus has been releasing the show weekly since December.

Spoiler warning: this episode discusses events from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episode eight, don’t read if you haven’t watched it yet.

The final episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has dropped on Disney Plus. It brings the Goonies-esque series to a fitting conclusion.

When fans last tuned in to the show, the outlook was bleak for the young adventurers following Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood’s villainous turn. Many questions remained up in the air with just one episode left.

Here’s what happened in the final episode of Skeleton Crew and if there is a post-credit scene you might have missed. Let’s take a look:

Was Jod Na Nawood a Jedi?

One of the main questions heading into the finale was whether Jod was simply a force sensitive pirate or a Jedi gone rogue. He reveals to Wim that as a child he was found by a Jedi, who trained him a little before she was hunted down and killed.

Jude Law in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Photo: Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm Ltd. | Matt Kennedy/Lucasfilm Ltd.

What happened in the last episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Following the cliff-hanger at the end of episode seven, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) went to see the Supervisor, voiced by Stephen Fry. Accompanied by Fern and her mother Fara (Kelly Condal), it is revealed that the Supervisor is a robot and after it accuses Jod of lying about being an emissary or a Jedi - he stabs it with a lightsaber, knocking out the power across At Attin.

Jod’s pirate fleet begins its invasion of At Attin. Wim, Neel and KB come up with a plan to save Fern by calling the New Republic - and together with Wendle, they attempt to escape from the pirates on hoverbikes.

Neel is knocked from his bike and radios Wim to say that the Onyx Cinder will ‘need cover’ from the pirates. However with the power out, they are unable to remove the clamps from the ship in order for it to take off and complete their plan.

Wim and Fern manage to distract Jod enough so that the power can be restored and the ship freed from the clamps. KB with SM33’s help manages to fly the ship away - and Neel distracts the pirate ship enough for the Onyx Cinder to escape and send the message for help.

The ship is damaged and it appears to crash. Wim and Fern attempt to disable the barrier, so help can arrive, Jod threatens Wendle in a bid to prevent that from happening. He reveals details about his past and how he met a Jedi as a child, before she was killed.

While distracted, Wendle knocks the lightsaber from Jod’s hands and it leads to a struggle - Fara disables the barrier, revealing At Attin to the galaxy for the first time in centuries. The New Republic ships arrive and drive off the pirates.

The kids rush to the site of the Onyx Cinder’s crash and discover KB is safe after all. The episode ends with power returning to At Attin.

Jod was last seen watching the pirate fleet being taken out by the New Republic ships, the hint of a smile appearing on his face.

Was there a post-credit scene?

Disney has regularly included post-credit scenes in many of its shows and movies over the last decade - Marvel in particular, but some Star Wars shows have had such scenes. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew does not have a post-credit scene.

What did you think of the ending of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew? Let me know by email: [email protected].