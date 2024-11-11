It is a true festive staple 🎄

Gavin and Stacey’s return is among the festive TV highlights.

BBC will also air the new Wallace and Gromit film.

Radio Times Christmas magazine is a double issue covering the holiday season.

The Radio Times Christmas magazine is one of Britain’s festive institutions. Helping us navigate our ways through the overcrowded waters of the holiday season TV schedule with grace and poise.

The long-awaited return of Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit are among the headlines for this year. But there are bound to be plenty of hidden gems that can be easily missed if you are not on top of things.

If you are the kind of person who likes to plan ahead, you might be wondering when the Radio Times Christmas Guide will be released. Here’s all you need to know:

Has the release date for Radio Times Christmas Guide been announced?

The Radio Times has not yet announced the date it will publish its Christmas double-edition, featuring a full guide for the festive period. However the website Mag Direct, which is an online retailer of magazines, says that it will go on sale “from the 10th December” (Tuesday December 10).

Gavin and Stacey will return for its "last ever episode" this Christmas Day, its creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have confirmed. (Credit: Tom Jackson/BBC/PA Wire) | Tom Jackson/BBC/PA Wire

When did the Radio Times Christmas Guide go on sale in 2023?

The popular festive edition of Radio Times, which is a must buy every year, arrived on shelves in mid-December last year. It was available to buy from Tuesday December 12 2023.

Radio Times is published on a Tuesday - which includes the Christmas special.

What is in the Radio Times Christmas Guide?

The annual Christmas issue of the Radio Times is a double issue, covering the run up to December 25 and after. It will feature the full line-up of shows and films on TV over the festive period, including what to expect on BBC, ITV and Channel 4.

Radio Times usually offers its top picks of the festive period, so you can get a steer on the best watches over Christmas. And with so many gems expected this December - Wallace and Gromit, Gavin & Stacey - it might be extra useful.

In previous years there have also been interviews with big names, quizzes, crosswords and much more.

Where can you buy the Radio Times Christmas Guide?

In 2023, the Christmas magazine was available both in store and as a physical copy - or as a digital copy as well. You will be able to find it on the shelves at supermarkets and newsagents once it goes on sale.

You can pre-order it from Mags Direct here.

