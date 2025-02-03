Second Love Island: All Stars contestant has quit ITV2 show 😱

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island: All Stars has been rocked after a second star quits ITV2 show.

A second star has left the villa, just 24 hours after Scott Thomas left.

The stars have bowed out from the show voluntarily.

A second star has quit Love Island: All Stars just hours after Scott Thomas walked away. ITV2’s hit show has been rocked by a pair of voluntary departures.

Ron Hall only recently arrived as a bombshell, but he has just quit the reality series and left the villa, Yahoo News reports. He returned to the show for the All Stars edition, having finished as a runner-up in the ninth series of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure will come just hours after Scott Thomas departed the ITV2 show. He left on Day 20, deciding to bow out of the programme.

Who has quit Love Island: All Stars 2025?

Love Island is back! Cr. ITV | ITV

There has been a double shock as first Scott Thomas left the villa on Day 20 of the latest ITV2 series. He announced he was quitting and heading home in Sunday’s (February 2) episode.

But now, according to reports, Ron Hall is also set to bow out of the show. He has reportedly quit Love Island: All Stars series two - having joined as a bombshell part way through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full list of Love Island: All Stars exits in 2025

Scott Thomas and Ron Hall are the latest stars to leave the villa - but they have quit the show, instead of being dumped. It follows Nas, Kaz and Montel being dumped on Day 16.

Former favourite Marcel was dumped on Day 10, alongside former series 9 contestant Olivia Hawkins. The first exit of the series was India Reynolds, who was dumped on Day 7.