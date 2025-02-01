Is Love Island: All Stars on TV tonight? ITV2 schedule for Saturday February 1
- Love Island fans might be wondering if All Stars is on tonight.
- There will be an episode - but it is an Unseen Bits special.
- Viewers won’t have to worry about spoilers if they are unable to watch.
Love Island: All Stars will continue tonight - but there will be a twist. Fans are being reminded that the next episode will be an Unseen Bits.
The show has kept audiences captivated for more than two weeks now, since it returned to screens on January 13. Favourites from across the last decade of the show are back for another shot at love.
But what time is the show on tonight and what can fans expect? Here’s all you need to know:
Is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?
The show will air an episode on Saturday nights throughout the competition, it has been confirmed. That does include tonight (February 1).
However it is not a fully new episode, instead it offers a behind the scenes look at the previous week - including exclusive clips. So if you are busy this evening, you don’t have to worry about spoilers.
What channel is Love Island: All Stars on?
The show will air on ITV2 throughout its run this winter. All of the Love Island series since its return in 2015 have aired on the channel.
It has not yet been moved up to ITV1 - and it remains ITV2’s most popular show. It can also be watched live or on demand via ITVX, the broadcaster’s streaming service.
What time is Love Island: All Stars on tonight?
The episode today is scheduled to start at 9pm, following the airing of Pacific Rim on ITV2. Unseen bits will run for just over an hour and will finish at 10.05pm.
It is the same time slot that Love Island: All Stars has occupied on the channel since the new series started on January 13. Expect the show to start at 9pm every night during its run this winter, unless otherwise stated.
