Two I’m a Celebrity stars were sent home tonight.

It comes after celebs were given a reprieve on Wednesday.

One campmate won immunity after claiming the golden ticket.

I’m a Celebrity fans were left stunned after two celebs were evicted in a surprise double vote. After giving the campmates a reprieve yesterday (December 4), Ant and Dec announced earlier on Thursday (December 5) that a double elimination was coming.

The fifth and sixth celebrities were sent home in a public vote. The lines opened after the winner of the golden ticket to Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday (December 7) was revealed.

Four celebs faced another trip to the Arcade of Agony before they could win immunity. Find out who won in our report on the challenge here.

I’m a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Two celebs evicted in shock double vote

Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins were both eliminated on Thursday night.

Why was it a double elimination?

Ant and Dec announced at the start of Thursday’s episode that two celebs would be going home, before the curtain came down today. It was a result of the reprieve handed out on Wednesday night.

Due to no eviction taking place while the golden ticket challenge was on-going, it meant that two celebs had to be sent home on Thursday. It is not the first double eviction in the show’s history - in fact it has happened plenty of times over the year, including in 2023.

Why was Oti immune from the elimination?

Oti Mabuse was the winner of the golden ticket challenge, meaning that the public cannot vote for them in the next two eliminations. They are safe until after the Celebrity Cyclone on Saturday (December 7).

