Scotmid gives its backing for new Brechin music festival

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 13:01 BST
A new Brechin festival is set to bring two days of outstanding vocal music to the town’s historic cathedral next weekend.

On Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, Voice Festival Brechin will feature vibrant local choirs to renowned choral ensembles, and promises an inspiring weekend of music in one of Scotland’s most atmospheric settings.

    In its inaugural year and with ongoing events, Voice Fest will highlight the diversity of choral and vocal talent in Scotland and beyond.

    The programme is designed to appeal to all ages, creating a welcoming space where the whole community can come together through song.

    ​Angus Coull (left) and Gary Drummond, Scotmid Brechin store manager.

    And the new event has attracted support from Scotmid, which has donated a range of Fairtrade refreshments for audiences, reflecting a long-standing commitment to the movement.

    Angus Coull, festival organiser, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Scotmid’s support for Voicefest.

    "Their generous donation ensures that our audiences can enjoy high-quality, ethically sourced refreshments while soaking up the fantastic programme of music.

    "It’s a great fit as the festival seeks to be sustainable, supporting Fair Trade and local. It’s a perfect example of community spirit helping to make cultural events accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

    More information is available at https://voicefest.org/about-us-1 and tickets are available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/voicefest-voice-festival-brechin-13-14925-4505043.

