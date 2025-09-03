Scotmid gives its backing for new Brechin music festival

A new Brechin festival is set to bring two days of outstanding vocal music to the town’s historic cathedral next weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, Voice Festival Brechin will feature vibrant local choirs to renowned choral ensembles, and promises an inspiring weekend of music in one of Scotland’s most atmospheric settings.

Most Popular

In its inaugural year and with ongoing events, Voice Fest will highlight the diversity of choral and vocal talent in Scotland and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is designed to appeal to all ages, creating a welcoming space where the whole community can come together through song.

​Angus Coull (left) and Gary Drummond, Scotmid Brechin store manager.

And the new event has attracted support from Scotmid, which has donated a range of Fairtrade refreshments for audiences, reflecting a long-standing commitment to the movement.

Angus Coull, festival organiser, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Scotmid’s support for Voicefest.

"Their generous donation ensures that our audiences can enjoy high-quality, ethically sourced refreshments while soaking up the fantastic programme of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great fit as the festival seeks to be sustainable, supporting Fair Trade and local. It’s a perfect example of community spirit helping to make cultural events accessible and enjoyable for everyone."

More information is available at https://voicefest.org/about-us-1 and tickets are available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/voicefest-voice-festival-brechin-13-14925-4505043.