Royal Marines concert in Montrose this weekend in aid of military charity

Music fans will be in for a treat this Saturday, May 31. when the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland will perform in Montrose in aid of Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

The concert in Montrose Town Hall will feature a range of contemporary and classical music, led by Director of Music, Captain Ann Miller.

Richard Todd, Poppyscotland events fundraising manager, said: “We’re grateful for the opportunity to be working with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland as we grow the Poppyscotland concert series. Their performances are always something special and we look forward to seeing them take to the stage in Montrose, a town that gives tremendous support to the Armed Forces community.

“We hope to see as many people as possible come along on the night and enjoy what the Band has to offer.

​The band will be on stage in Montrose Town Hall on Saturday.

“A huge thank you to our event sponsors and supporters the Montrose Port Authority, E&M Horsburgh Ltd, DHL Supply Chain and Poppy’s Community Café, Montrose, for allowing us to bring this wonderful concert to the town.”

All monies raised for Poppyscotland go toward helping countless men, women and families with issues linked to their service or struggles adjusting from military to civilian life, including help with housing, debt, mental health, and mobility. Tickets, priced at £17 for adults or £14 for concessions, are available at www.poppyscotland.org.uk/royal-marines-band. Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm.