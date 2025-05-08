Royal Marines Band's Montrose concert will help to boost Armed Forces charity's funds
Taking place on Saturday, May 31, at Montrose Town Hall, this spectacular performance will include a variety of contemporary and classical music, will be led by Director of Music, Captain Ann Miller.
Richard Todd, Poppyscotland events fundraising manager, said: “We are grateful to be working with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland as we grow the Poppyscotland concert series.
"Their performances are always something special and we look forward to seeing them take to the stage in Montrose, a town that gives tremendous support to the Armed Forces community.
“We hope to see as many people as possible come along on the night and enjoy what the Band has to offer. A huge thank you to our event sponsors and supporters the Montrose Port Authority, E&M Horsburgh Ltd, DHL Supply Chain and Poppy’s Community Café, Montrose, for allowing us to bring this wonderful concert to the town.”
All funds raised will go towards helping men, women and families with issues linked to their service or struggles adjusting from military to civilian life, including help with housing, debt, mental health, and mobility.
Tickets are priced at £17 for adults or £14 for concession and can be bought at www.poppyscotland.org.uk/royal-marines-band. Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. Further information about Poppyscotland can be found at www.poppyscotland.org.uk.