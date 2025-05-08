Royal Marines Band's Montrose concert will help to boost Armed Forces charity's funds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland will march into Angus later this month for for a special concert in aide of Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, May 31, at Montrose Town Hall, this spectacular performance will include a variety of contemporary and classical music, will be led by Director of Music, Captain Ann Miller.

Richard Todd, Poppyscotland events fundraising manager, said: “We are grateful to be working with the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland as we grow the Poppyscotland concert series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their performances are always something special and we look forward to seeing them take to the stage in Montrose, a town that gives tremendous support to the Armed Forces community.

​The concert will benefit Armed Forces charity Poppyscotland.

“We hope to see as many people as possible come along on the night and enjoy what the Band has to offer. A huge thank you to our event sponsors and supporters the Montrose Port Authority, E&M Horsburgh Ltd, DHL Supply Chain and Poppy’s Community Café, Montrose, for allowing us to bring this wonderful concert to the town.”

All funds raised will go towards helping men, women and families with issues linked to their service or struggles adjusting from military to civilian life, including help with housing, debt, mental health, and mobility.

Tickets are priced at £17 for adults or £14 for concession and can be bought at www.poppyscotland.org.uk/royal-marines-band. Doors will open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. Further information about Poppyscotland can be found at www.poppyscotland.org.uk.