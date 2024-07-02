Prom concert makes welcome return after six-year hiatus

​There has been no Proms performance at Glamis for the past six years.

Scotland’s oldest established Proms event will return to Angus next month after a six-year absence.

The much-loved Glamis Proms is making a grand return to Glamis Castle this year, promising a day filled with music, dance, and community spirit.

Davie Christie, conductor of the Scottish Pops Orchestra, has taken up the mission to breathe new life into the historic celebration, ensuring its legacy continues for future generations by becoming its new producer.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 24 at 5pm – 9.30pm in the castle grounds.

The Proms has a storied history of attracting music lovers from across the country. In its heyday, the event saw record attendance of 9000 people. This year, the aims is to attract up to 3000 people to experience a revitalised program that includes performances by local youth groups, highland dancing, a full pipe band from Dollar Academy, singers, and an evening concert by the renowned Scottish Pop Orchestra.

The evening will also see the very first performance from the Glamis Proms Chorus.

Mr Christie said: “The Glamis Proms has always held a special place in the hearts of many, and it is a very special honour to bring it back this year and for many years to come.

"We have curated a lineup that blends traditional Scottish performances with contemporary orchestral music, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

There will also be plenty of opportunities for audience participation, creating a festival-like ambience.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic-style seating and meals, although a variety of food and drink suppliers will be available on-site.

Steven Cumming, castle general manager, said: “We are delighted to see the Glamis Proms come back to life. Davie’s dedication and passion for the event are truly inspiring, and we wish him every success in re-establishing this traditional event.”