Pop Idol legend Gareth Gates brings new show to Montrose

Gareth Gates will bring his new show to Montrose on October 13.

Singer and entertainer Gareth Gates will take to the stage at Montrose Town Hall in October with his newly produced show, Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

Tickets are selling fast for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of iconic music.

Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Gareth pays homage to one of his musical idols with this new production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “This show is essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents. To perform hits like ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is incredibly exciting for me.”

For this special concert, Gareth has assembled a team of highly talented performers, including four accomplished West End singers.

He said: “One of the guys even starred in Jersey Boys, so we’re bringing authentic talent to this tribute. The combination of these incredible voices, including my own, will deliver the high-pitched harmonies that defined the sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”

With over 100 million records sold and countless chart-topping hits, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have left an indelible mark on music history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at 40, Gareth continues to captivate audiences not only with his vocal talents but also with his resilience and versatility.

Fresh off his victory on SAS: Who Dares Wins Celebrity in November, Gareth has shown remarkable physical and mental toughness, endearing himself to a new generation of fans.

Looking ahead to his performance in Montrose, on Sunday, October 13, Gareth said: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to such a beautiful venue. Performing these iconic songs is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with my fans.”

Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their seats. Further information and tickets can be found on ANGUSalive’s website at https://angusalive.scot/events/gareth-gates-sings-frankie-valli-the-four-seasons/.