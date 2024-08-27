Pop Idol legend Gareth Gates brings new show to Montrose
Tickets are selling fast for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of iconic music.
Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, Gareth pays homage to one of his musical idols with this new production.
He said: “This show is essentially a tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. I’ve been a fan of their music since childhood, thanks to my parents. To perform hits like ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is incredibly exciting for me.”
For this special concert, Gareth has assembled a team of highly talented performers, including four accomplished West End singers.
He said: “One of the guys even starred in Jersey Boys, so we’re bringing authentic talent to this tribute. The combination of these incredible voices, including my own, will deliver the high-pitched harmonies that defined the sound of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.”
With over 100 million records sold and countless chart-topping hits, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have left an indelible mark on music history.
And at 40, Gareth continues to captivate audiences not only with his vocal talents but also with his resilience and versatility.
Fresh off his victory on SAS: Who Dares Wins Celebrity in November, Gareth has shown remarkable physical and mental toughness, endearing himself to a new generation of fans.
Looking ahead to his performance in Montrose, on Sunday, October 13, Gareth said: “I’m thrilled to bring this show to such a beautiful venue. Performing these iconic songs is a dream come true, and I can’t wait to share this special evening with my fans.”
Tickets are now on sale and are expected to sell quickly. Fans are encouraged to book early to secure their seats. Further information and tickets can be found on ANGUSalive’s website at https://angusalive.scot/events/gareth-gates-sings-frankie-valli-the-four-seasons/.