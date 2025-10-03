Music event offers a night of icons and anthems in Montrose

Music fans are in for a nostalgic treat early next year when Montrose Town Hall will host one of the biggest events of 2026 in Angus.

On Saturday, February 7, Montrose Winter Music Event will bring together some of the most iconic names in 90s and noughties music for a one-night celebration of hits that defined a generation

Ian Van Dahl, will perform global hits including Castles in the Sky, Will I, and Reason, tracks that ruled the airwaves in the early 2000s. They are Belgium's most successful producer in the UK, have won awards like the MTV Dance Star, and have had tracks on over 100 million compilation albums.

Joining them will be legendary BBC Radio 1 DJ Dave Pearce, the mastermind behind Dance Anthems, who will deliver a set packed with the anthems that helped shape the UK dance scene.

​The programme includes former BBC Radio 1 DJ Dave Pearce. (Pic: Eoghan Smith)

Dave is still one the UK’s most in-demand DJs. Previously at BBC Radio 1 for 13 years, he first began his Sunday night Dance Anthems show in 1998 and built it into a national radio institution. More recently, Dave presented his Dance Anthems on Sunday nights on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Ultrabeat Live, featuring vocalist Rebecca Rudd, will perform chart-topping hits like Pretty Green Eyes, bringing the unmistakable sound of Clubland to Angus.

The bill also features the amazing Robbie Williams tribute by Alan Walker, and a tribute to the Verve and Richard Ashcroft by A Northern Soul. Joining them on this stacked line up are popular local DJ’s Jocky and Iain Fraser.

The event has been organised by Russell Aitchison, whose event company Digital Love are behind events and festival including Live In The Big Top at Queens Park, Glasgow, Enjoy Music Festival in Aberdeen and Banff Castle Rocks.

Russell said "This is a really exciting event for Montrose and one of the biggest to take place at the town hall for a long time. To have legends like Ian Van Dahl, Dave Pearce and Ultrabeat all under one roof for one night is huge. We expect this event to sell out really quick.”

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.skiddle.com/e/41373747.