Folk rock favourites Lindisfarne return to Forfar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Veteran folk rockers Lindisfarne take to the stage at The Reid Hall in Forfar on November 30.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charting band emerged from Tyneside back in 1970 to carve out a unique place in British rock music heritage.

Famed for hits such as ‘Run For Home’, ‘Meet Me On The Corner’ and ‘Lady Eleanor’, the ever-popular Geordies under the steerage of co-founder Rod Clements are enjoying a run of welcomed appearances at over 60 venues nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rod said: “We have a lot of fun on stage and I feel that spreads into the audience so that we all wind up sharing the moment. We’re on something of a roll again. People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on.

Folk rockers Lindisfarne.

“Each year we seem to put on more shows, and we’re thrilled to be back playing in Forfar.”

Lindisfarne’s tour coincides with releases by both late co-founding member Alan Hull and the band itself. The late Hull’s 4CD, 90-track anthology ‘Singing A Song in the Morning Light’ includes 77 previously-unreleased tracks, with several dozen titles previously undocumented.

The package is released by Cherry Red Records, the label also behind ‘Brand New Day - The Mercury Years 1978-1979’ a 3CD summary of Lindisfarne’s mid-period with Mercury Records including all the albums plus A and B sides of singles and previously unreleased live recordings from the time.

Tickets are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk.