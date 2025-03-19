The Limitless Win ladder is set to up again and again 💰

ITV have renewed Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win for two more years.

It is set to return for a Christmas Special later in 2025.

The show first debuted in 2022 and has become a firm favourite with fans.

ITV is bringing back Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win for at least two more years. The hit game show is also returning for another Christmas special later in 2025.

Since launching in 2022, the show has given away over an astonishing £3.5 million pounds, the broadcaster has said. It is set to return in both 2026 and 2027 with brand new episodes.

The exact date of the festive special will be announced later in the year. The fourth season aired on ITV in January.

The hit game show is known for its never-ending money ladder - with no upper limit to the potential top prize. Series five, six and the festive specials will once again see contestants from across Britain given the chance to win big.

The answer to every question is a number and if answered correctly, they can bank the cash but if they’re not careful they risk crashing out of the game and leaving empty handed. All of the previous seasons have aired in January - so expect it to return in early 2026.

‘We want the contestants to go as high as possible!’

Speaking about the show, Ant McPartlin said: “We're really pleased that Limitless Win is coming back for another two series and some Christmas specials. People stop us all the time saying how much they love the show and play along with their family. It's exciting it's such a hit with viewers."

Declan Donnelly added “We'd love go further up the ladder than we’ve ever been. We want the contestants to go as high as possible! That's the magic of Limitless Win, you never know, you might just know the exact answer to the question!"

How far do you think you could go on Limitless Win? Let me know by email: [email protected] .