Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch as pedestrians, cyclists and motorists narrowly avoid serious injury as they become trapped on level crossings.

Shocking CCTV video shows the moment a level crossing barrier came down on a woman’s head - temporarily trapping her underneath.

Two women can be seen running across railway tracks as the barriers begin to close for an approaching train to pass through. One of the women is seen passing the barrier just in time, however, on the other side, the closing barrier hits the other woman on the head, causing her to fall underneath it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another alarming video shows a car becoming trapped on a crossing when the barriers close on one side and then the other, leaving them stuck on the tracks. Another clip shows a barrier closing on a cyclist and knocking them off their bike. Other videos show large vehicles catching and breaking barriers - with one barrier left lying on the tracks.

Woman crushed by level crossing barrier.

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) released the footage of the incidents in Ireland on International Level Crossing Day (June 6) as part of an appeal for renewed vigilance at level crossings from road users. They say there have been 28 incidents or near misses recorded at level crossings on the network so far this year.