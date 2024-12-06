This video More videos

I went to meet Tik-Tok sensation Spudman and chat with some of his customers as he gives away free jacket potatoes outside Mecca Bingo, in this engaging video report.

Video (click to play above) shows social media star Spudman serving up free jacket potatoes to queues of customers outside Mecca Bingo.

Ben Newman, aka Spudman explains in the video: “It’s nice to meet fans I wouldn’t normally meet in Tamworth, and they seem like such a lovely crowd.”

Today’s menu included a luxury gold-leaf gourmet variety called the Jackpot Jack Pot. Shown in the video above, it features a succulent saffron butter infused lobster tail, topped with premium caviar, fresh truffle shavings and shredded Gruyère cheese, all crowned with edible gold leaf for that extra touch of glamour.

Most people who are interviewed, in the video above, opt for straight up comfort food - but one adventurous customer says: “I’m a head chef [at the Crafty Fox in Accrington] so this dish really tickled my fancy. It has everything you could want as a chef, on a jacket potato.”

Mecca Bingo general manager at the Blackpool branch, Lenny Lubega, says that customers started arriving at 8am on Wednesday morning, hoping to sample a spud from the viral sensation. One punter, who heard about Spudman through her kids, adds: “I wanted to come and see if it lives up to the hype. I expect it will.”

Spudman AKA Ben Newman poses for selfies outside Mecca Bingo in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

The customers keep coming, and the queue backs all the way down the Mecca car park with Lancashire residents eager to get selfies and meet the social media personality at his renowned street food van.

Spudman, who has over 5.3 million social media followers, filmed a live stream of his visit to Blackpool - and also attracted a number of local vloggers and content creators to the event. One was Jamie’s Rock and Soul, who said: ‘It was more to meet the guy. He does so much for good causes and the community, and the world needs more people like him.”