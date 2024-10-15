This video More videos

Watch Callum order the UK's most expensive fish and chips, for an eye-watering price, which came with just 9 chips and he found bland - saying his local chippy is better.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who tried the UK's most expensive fish and chips claims they're "bland" and his local chippy is better.

Callum Ryan, 23, had lunch at Kerridge's Fish & Chips, located in world famous luxury store Harrods in London, on August 5. He forked out £37.00 for one portion of fish and chips and £4.95 for a glass of coke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum, a content creator, from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, said: "I was really excited to go along and give it a try but I was disappointed. The food was average and I'd honestly rather go to my local chippy. I was a little bit disappointed with how bland it looked and tasted.”

Callum Ryan / SWNS

Callum said despite the price, the atmosphere of the restaurant was "great" and the service by staff was "10 out of 10."

He said: "If I had spent a tenner I'd be happy, but I just can't justify it at that price. The sauces, particularly the curry sauce, were amazing. If the price was different it would have been an enjoyable experience."

Kerridge's Fish & Chips was opened by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge in June 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Kerridge previously told Times Radio: "I’m seen as a man of the people, so when I put fish and chips on for £35, they shout at me for it being expensive. But the people criticising me don’t understand how it’s priced."

Portion of fish & chips - £37.00

Glass of coke - £4.95

Cover charge - £1

Service charge - £5.24