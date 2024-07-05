This video More videos

Watch as the new PM spoke outside Downing Street - accompanied by his wife Lady Victoria Starmer and cheered on by flag-waving Labour supporters.

Sir Keir Starmer made his first speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street today (July 5).

Addressing the public after the Labour Party’s 2024 general election win, Mr Starmer said: “You have given us a clear mandate, and we will use it to deliver change, to restore service and respect to politics, end the era of noisy performance, tread more lightly on your lives and unite our country. Four nations standing together again, facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world.”

Labour have won 412 seats, the Conservatives 121 seats and the Liberal Democrats 71 seats. The SNP have nine seats, Sinn Fein have seven and there have been 6 independent wins. The DUP have 5 seats, with Reform UK, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru winning 4 seats each. The results from two constituencies are still to be declared.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivered a resignation speech outside 10 Downing street. The King accepted Rishi Sunak’s resignation as Prime Minister, while he will stay on as Conservative Party leader until a successor is found. Mr Sunak retained his seat in Richmond, North Yorkshire, so will continue to serve as an MP.

He said: “I will shortly be seeing His Majesty the King to offer my resignation as Prime Minister. To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgement that matters. I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.