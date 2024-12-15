This video More videos

A pensioner says his insurers have ‘done a complete u-turn’ after he complained when they refused a pay-out for Storm Darragh damage to his home - because the wind speed was 2mph ‘too slow’ to be a storm.

Dennis Iliffe, 77, was left stunned when his insurance company told him they could not settle his claim because wind speeds in his home town did not hit 55mph. But, after complaining, the insurers have ‘done a complete u-turn’ and agreed to settle.

The OAP was left out of pocket when his chimney and aerial were damaged by the powerful gusts which battered his home over the weekend. Dennis said he was "absolutely astounded" to be told by insurers Ageas the 53mph winds that wrecked his home was 2mph too slow to be classed a storm. He fumed: "What on earth are you covered for then? If you have a fire, does the fire have to be a certain temperature? It beggars belief.

Dennis Iliffe said he was "absolutely astounded" to be told by insurers Ageas the 53mph winds that wrecked his home was 2mph too slow to be classed a storm. | Emma Trimble / SWNS

"You pay insurance, you think you're covered. But when you come to make a claim, they don't want to pay. I’m not trying to make money out of them, I just want the cover which I think we're entitled to."

Dennis went to the press with his story, and after initially being knocked back for a pay-out, the insurance company agreed to settle the claim. But, they stand by their definition of a storm as having winds over 55mph.

Stephen Linklater, Ageas claims director, said: "While Mr Iliffe’s claim did not meet the standard definition of a storm, we review each case individually and asked for additional information for the work to consider Mr Iliffe’s case. Now that we have supporting information, we have agreed to settle Mr Iliffe’s claim.”

Dennis Iliffe's aerial being fixed following Storm Darragh. | Dennis Iliffe / SWNS

Neighbours also suffered damage to their properties - with other aerials destroyed, brickwork damaged, roof tiles blown off, and greenhouse windows smashed. The retired local paper compositor said he pays £130 a year for his insurance and had been with Ageas for around four or five years.

Great grandfather-of-five Dennis added: ""They've just done a complete u-turn as they don't want the negative publicity, they didn't want to know a few days ago. I think they thought because I was elderly, I would just accept it and not make a fuss. People need to know what these insurance companies can be like."