Norwich: I’ve lived in a Travelodge for 2 years and I’m surviving on meal deals after fire forced me from flat
A disabled gran forced out of her flat by a fire has spent two years in a Travelodge and said she would "rather be in prison".
Karen Bishop, 51, had to leave her two-bedroom home in April 2022, after a blaze on the floor above spread. Karen decided to move in with her daughter but left a few months into her stay not wanting to be a “burden”.
Karen has been living off takeaways and meal deals as she only has a kettle to cook with. She has spent two Christmases in the hotel in Norwich and fears she will spend another one there as work on her flat hasn’t started yet.
Karen says she has stickler syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause vision, hearing, joint problems, and fibromyalgia which causes pain and extreme tiredness. Karen says her housing association, Orbit Housing, has tried to find her a temporary home while her flat is repaired, however the options presented aren't set up for her disabilities.
A spokesperson for Orbit Housing said: “We’re very sorry that the repair work following the fire is taking longer than expected and we’re very grateful to Ms Bishop for her continued patience and understanding.
“We are focussed on ensuring that the extensive repairs that are required to Ms Bishop’s home are completed as soon as possible.
"In the meantime, we remain in regular contact with Ms Bishop regarding accommodation options and continue to provide her with alternative accessible accommodation as well as other wellbeing support including financial assistance with the cost of meals.”
