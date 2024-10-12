I always dress up and set the table for when my husband comes home
A mum-of-two has said she always dresses up and sets the table ready for when her husband comes home, as it makes her feel good.
Camilla Do Rosario, 30, didn't always take "pride" in her appearance and said she slipped into a "depressive state" after struggling to conceive.
Camilla says her appearance didn't bother her husband, Timas Do Rosario, 30, but after welcoming their two girls, Bella, four, and Rosie, two - Camilla "found herself" again.
She now makes sure she is showered and dressed, has applied make-up, and has done the housework and cooking before Timas gets home from his job as a chef.
Camilla says she shares 50/50 housework and cooking with Timas - who cooks when she’s working.
Camilla is hoping to inspire others to look after themselves if it makes them feel better but says people online tell her she is doing "too much".
Camilla, who works part time, from Colchester in Essex, said: "People say I'm a Stepford wife but I love that.
“I love the idea of my husband walking in and smelling dinner. There are beautiful flowers on the table. The candles are lit. I'll be wearing a pretty dress or I'll change before he comes home.
"He wouldn't care if he came home and I was in my pyjamas. It's so much more to do with my mental wellbeing."
