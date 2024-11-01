This video More videos

Take a look around this amazing creepy garden which a teenage boy does every Halloween, and find out how it helps terminally ill youngsters at Brian House Children’s Hospice, in this video story.

Bailey Wood, 13, spends months doing up his family garden each year for Halloween - each year filling it with creepier and more terrifying animatronics! As he explains in the video (click to play above), although his mum started the tradition, the youngster took it on as his annual challenge and also gives out goody bags to all the children who come to the door.

Bailey Wood in his Halloween garden in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

The impressive decorations are showcased in the above video - with a mixture of chilling horror characters like zombies and fun spooky inflatables. Bailey tells Lucinda Herbert, as part of a forthcoming episode of Unconventional Brits for Shots! TV: “I prefer the fun ones like the 9 foot tall light up inflatable ghost. He’s not scary but I think he’s pretty cool.”

Bailey Wood in his Halloween garden in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

But his mum, Macala Wood, even gets creative herself with some of the more frightening decorations - including a creepy doll in an old fashioned pram she found in a charity shop and a home made Georgie from the film IT - which can both be seen in the video.

Bailey Wood in his Halloween garden in Blackpool | Lucinda Herbert

It's all to raise funds for Brian House children's hospice, and this year even led to a special surprise when a big store donated a load of decorations for Bailey to take to the charity. Bailey said: “It makes me really happy to see where the money is going. Last year it went to buy Christmas pyjamas for all of the children at the hospice. [Brian House] is a really happy place and they take them all for trips out and stuff.”

Esme Quinlan-Howarth, 9, with Janet Miller at Brian House Children's Hospice. | Lucinda Herbert

During the video, Lucinda Herbert also visits Brian House Children’s Hospice to see how it’s been decorated for Halloween. All of the rooms at the hospice can be seen with spooky decorations, and Halloween craft supplies, which were provided thanks to Bailey. Janet Miller, nurse, says: “Bailey does a fantastic job raising money for Brian House and also raising awareness of what we do. If it wasn’t for young people like him then it would have a huge impact on the care we could provide for children.”

Bailey Wood has done his house up for Halloween, to raise money for Brian House Children's Hospice | Lucinda Herbert

Esme Quinlan Howath, 9, is shown in the video, wearing some Halloween themed hair bows and with a festive teddy bear - as she gets her hair braided. Janet adds: “All of the children get to take part - they can join in arts and crafts, watch their favourite Halloween movies, and tonight we have a siblings group and we are taking them for a spooky walk through the illuminations.”