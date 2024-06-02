Man claims to own world’s oldest cat aged 29 putting her long life down to 'lots of treats' - watch video
A man claims to have the world’s oldest cat aged 29 and puts her long life down to 'lots of treats'.
Leslie Greenhough, 69, believes his tortoiseshell moggy, Millie, who was born in 1995, is currently the oldest living feline.
The moggy was first owned by Leslie's late wife, Paula, 55, who first got Millie in 1995 when the kitten was three months old. Leslie and Paula met in 2012 and he was first introduced to Millie when she was 16. Paula sadly passed away four years ago, in 2020, after contracting Covid-19.
Leslie claims Millie has never visited the vet, and eats a mixed diet of chicken and Purina cat food. He said the cat's long life is down to "lots of treats" including "cuddles on the sofa" and tinned tuna and prawns.
Leslie is hoping to submit Millie to the Guinness World Records. The title of oldest living cat is currently held by Flossie, born December 29 1995, aged 28.
Leslie, a former storekeeper now retired, from Stockport, said: “I’m doing this story for my wife in her memory. She loved Millie, and everyone should know what a remarkable cat she is.”