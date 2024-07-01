This video More videos

Watch as a hair stylist creates the ultimate UEFA Euro 2024 head art - a mini football stadium - in this fascinating video.

A hairdressing whizz has shared a unique and creative video where he transforms a client’s head into a miniature football stadium.

The incredible hair art has everything a life-sized pitch does—tiny players, goalposts, and even fans made from hair!

A hair artist created a miniature football stadium on a client's head. | WooGlobe