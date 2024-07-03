A pair of strangers paid for my £25 meal on my first trip to Scotland - Scottish people are the best!
A tourist on his first-ever trip to Scotland was taken aback when a pair of strangers paid for his £25 meal in a café.
Idris Oyeniyi, 29, had breakfast at Glasgow's Café Gandolfi and was expecting to pay the bill. However, unbeknown to him, a couple had overheard him telling staff it was his first time in Scotland and they decided to pay for him.
The couple paid Idris’ £25 bill after they were charmed by his excitement about experiencing Scottish culture and food. One of the kind strangers explained to Idris that she thought paying for his meal “would be a nice thing to do”.
Idris, who is known as Eddy on his YouTube travel vlogs, was only in Glasgow for a weekend but has since gone back to visit more of the country. He has now visited Edinburgh, Dundee, Isle of Arran and a few other places.
Idris, originally from Kildare in Ireland but living in Birmingham, said: "I was quite taken aback by it to be honest. I hadn't even spoken to them before that point. It was just pure kindness and I wasn't expecting it.
“The woman really liked that I was visiting to discover Scotland. It was her birthday that day and her husband had proposed to her in that café so I could tell it meant a lot to her."
