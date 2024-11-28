Christmas Glasgow: I went on noisy rip-off minute-long Grinch ride dubbed the new Wonka experience
Footage shows the ‘rip-off’ Grinch Christmas Adventure ride which is being referred to as 'the new Willy Wonka Experience'.
The ride, located at Glasgow's Winterfest Xmas market, has left many customers underwhelmed.
The minute-long attraction has been dubbed ''a cart to take you round the Grinch section of Primark''.
Elizabeth Hunter, 25, spent £5 to go on the ride and said it was terrible.
Elizabeth said: ''After spotting the posts online I was intrigued to see what the ride could have in store.
“The cart thudded into motion, as the safety bar flailed wildly and the whirring and clunking sounds of heavy machinery filled the ride - perhaps some Christmas music might have been more fitting?
“I was greeted by two hanging jumpers and some socks with the Grinch's face on them, and an inflatable Grinch light taped to the ceiling - which looked eerily similar to a 6ft outdoor decoration found at Home Bargains for £25.
''Within 20 seconds, the cart had reached the upstairs level which provides you with a split second look over the market - and anyone unlucky enough to be waiting for their turn on the ride - before whizzing down a ramp and hitting a complete stop.
''I took the time to look around - a solitary plastic figure stood in the corner, draped in green fur and donning a Grinch mask and Santa suit, arms outstretched in front of him.
''I briefly thought the ride had broken down, as I sat there for seconds as the whirring intensified to an uncomfortable degree - but the ride turned a corner back into the daylight, and my cart crashed into an empty one in front, before an automated voice told me to get out of the ride.
''With that, I left the ride, less than a minute after climbing on board - £5 poorer and in slight disbelief at the audacity. 'It seems the operators of the ride have taken a leaf out of the Grinch's book - and not just when it comes to their decorations!''
Winterfest organisers have been approached for comment.
