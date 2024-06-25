This video More videos

Watch as passengers hold oxygen masks to their faces, with a clip of the aftermath of the pressurisation fault showing the discarded masks hanging from the roof.

Shocking video shows passengers using oxygen masks on a Boeing 737 after a flight dropped almost 30,000ft in 15 minutes.

Instagram user @nancy10in posted the harrowing footage to her account, writing: “Just want to say it’s good to be alive now. Down from over 30,000 feet to over 9,000 feet. Can you imagine how scary this is all? Especially the first most sensational body drop. More terrifying than the centrifugal force of a roller coaster.”

The plane reportedly developed a pressurisation fault 30 minutes after take off. Flight radar data shows the aircraft fell 26,900ft, with 17 passengers receiving medical attention. The 17 passengers, suffering from eardrum pain and hyperventilation, were later discharged.

The Korean Air flight, a Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, was flying from Incheon International Airport in South Korea to Taichung International Airport in Taiwan on June 22. On June 24, a different plane was used so the journey to Taichung could resume.