Documentary Weekend Special this Saturday and Sunday on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565
Watch extraordinary stories from local journalists across the UK including the Cavity Wall Scandal, Sunderland's FA Cup victory, behind-the-scenes footage of Blackpool Illuminations, Lockerbie: 35 years on, how the cost of living crisis is affecting pets and their owners and true crime stories.
Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October from 8am to midnight for the below listings of documentaries.
Documentary Weekend TV Schedule
|Documentary
|Time (Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October)
|Dance Floor Heroes
|8am
|Newcastle Ravens: At Home & In Rome
|8.30am
|Freckleton Air Disaster: 80 Years On
|9am
|Miners Strikes and Wearside: 40 Years On
|9.30am
|Lockerbie: 35 years on
|10.15am
|Blackpool on the up
|10.45am
|Season ready: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
|11.15am
|Illuminating Blackpool
|11.30am
|The Street Pastors of Preston
|12pm
|Screenagers: The Digital Dilema
|12.30pm
|Wheels of Justice: Cycling In The UK
|1pm
|Meet The Makers
|1.30pm
|Cost Of Living: The Price Of Pets
|2pm
|Abandoned Scotland
|2.30pm
|Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P1
|2.45pm
|Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P2
|3.30pm
|Michael Sundin: Gateshead Lad who went to Oz: P3
|4.30pm
|Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement
|5.30pm
|Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal
|6.30pm
|How Nikki Allan's Killer Was Caught
|7.15pm
|The Murder of John Luper
|7.45pm
|Grief
|8.15pm
|Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Documentary
|9.15pm
|Lured To Her Death: The Murder of Sasha Marsden
|9.45pm
|Luton Town: From Non-League To Premier League
|10.15pm
|Sunderland's FA Cup Fairytale
|11.15pm
Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.
