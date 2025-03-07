This video More videos

Video takes a look inside Crufts 2025 as professional and semi-profession dogs and their well-behaved owners flocked to the NEC in Birmingham for day one of the competition.

Take a look at the video above (click to play) as Crufts 2025 welcomes thousands of precious pups and their wonderful owners to Birmingham's NEC - all hoping to get their paws on top prizes.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham.Reporter Daniel Walton with Murphy from Dudley. | TIM THURSFIELD

Reporter, Daniel Walton, says he ‘felt a wave of competitiveness’ as he entered hall five of the NEC, the main hall for the four day event. But he was ‘surprised’ by the immense sense of community. He said: “I could see dog owners sharing tips while their furry companions socialised together. Families groomed their dogs and prepared for their slots - everyone was just talking and it was clear that they were all having fun. “

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD TIM THURSFIELD -06/03/25First day of Crufts at NEC, Birmingham. | TIM THURSFIELD

The first day of the event featured agility and heelwork events, as well as junior competition and fly-ball.

Mabel Hughes, who visited the show with sister Clara, said: "It's really great here. We own dogs, but I think they're a bit too boyish to go on stage.

"It's great to see everyone interacting, it's really nice, even though it's a competition everyone is just getting along and helping each other out. It's really friendly."

While the goal of the competition may be to win prizes and podium places, you could tell that the real goal of attending was to share knowledge and take part in the community.

How long is Crufts on for?

Crufts will continue until Sunday, with contestants and their pups taking to the show ring to try their paw at getting the top spot.

Day 2 is utility and toy breeds, day 3 is gundogs and day 4 is working and pastoral. The full running order can be found here.

For more information on winners of the event, visit the Crufts website.