Caught on CCTV: Burglar breaks into pharmacy...then drops bag of stolen goods

By Lucinda Herbert, Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Mar 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 05:30 BST
Watch the moment a burglar smashes a shop window with a brick...and then leaves a bag of stolen items, before getting caught out.

This was the moment (click to play above) when a thug broke into a pharmacy - and left a bag a stolen goods behind.

    Benjamin Trayford, 32, was caught on CCTV using a brick to smash the front door of the MI Pharmacy, in Eastfield Road, Eastfield, Peterborough, in the early hours of 24 February.

    Watch above, as he starts filling a plastic bag with items, before he dropped the bag and left.

    Trayford, of no fixed address, was arrested a week later in Cathedral Square, Peterborough city centre, and charged with non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.

    He was jailed for a year and ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation after admitting the offence at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (3 March).

    PC Matthew Wright, who investigated, said: “Thanks to our eagle-eyed CCTV operators, we were able to arrest Trayford before he could commit any further offences.”

