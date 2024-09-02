I’m Britain's unluckiest car buyer - I’ve spent nearly 20k on seven dodgy Facebook motors in nine months
Britain's unluckiest car buyer has issued a warning about using Facebook Marketplace after spending almost £20,000 on seven motors in nine months.
Osman Malik, 45, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, has been forced to buy a new car nearly every month this year after being scammed twice and ending up with a string of dodgy vehicles - forking out £16,750 in just nine months.
Dad-of-two and pharmacist Osman's run of misfortune began when his trusty Honda Accord was written off in a car accident in December last year. He began trawling Facebook Marketplace and Autotrader for a reliable replacement before settling on a VW Golf for £2,000. But he later found out the roof lining was sagging dramatically and needed urgent repair so he swapped it online for a Land Rover Freelander in January.
However, his Land Rover packed in just two weeks later and a mechanic found sand in the oil sump, meaning it needed to be scrapped. Osman then paid £1,300 for a VW Passat in February but soon discovered it had a cracked windscreen, side panel damage and warning lights all over the dash.
A buyer bought the car with its known faults allowing Osman to purchase a Mini One for £1,000 in April. But three weeks later, he was shocked to be hit with a bus lane fine from Manchester - despite being at home in bed at the time. The plates had been cloned and put onto a similar mini but Osman was able to successfully appeal when he pointed out his car had a different colour roof.
Osman then sold his Mini over fears similar trouble would continue and bought a BMW 1 series for £1,000. He then found out it needed bodywork repairing and a £500 key replacement so he sold it, and bought another Honda Accord for £850 in August.
He was also forced to scrap that car after it broke down on the motorway just hours after buying it. Osman has now settled for a Citroen DS4, which he paid £9,000 on finance for after finally listening to his wife Maria and going direct to a car dealership.
Osman's eight cars in nine months:
Honda Accord - written off last December after buying for £2,000 in 2022.
VW Golf - bought for £2,000 in December last year.
Land Rover - swapped for VW Golf on Facebook in January.
VW Passat - bought in February for £1,300.
Mini One - bought in April for £1,000.
BMW 1 Series - bought in June for £1,000.
Honda Accord - bought in August for £850.
Citroen DS4 - bought in August for £9,000.
Work/repairs - £1,600.
Total spend - £16,750.
