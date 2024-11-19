Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to Club Med Gregolimano and played sports with a world star by day - and partied into the early hours by night, all under the Aegean stars.

Active? Outdoorsy but love a twist of five-star quality? Still got some party in you?

If you answer yes to all three of the above - at least two, anyway - then I'm certain Club Med Gregolimano is the place for you.

This resort is one very much geared towards people of all ages, and you can see why, it has sports for days, some of the best facilities in that regard I've witnessed, as well as a whole host of other activities to keep even the most hyperactive of minds occupied.

But, for me, as a single man, leaving the kids at home for a few days, I can only speak of my own experience - and to me, this was, from start to finish, more akin to an grown up adventure playground!

A trip to Greece with Club Med. | Liam Kennedy

007 arrival - and the party never stops

From the arrival, I knew this place was going to be special.

I'm used to the usual transfers, you know the type, taxis, buses etc, but never by boat, by night, at high speed with the warm Aegean air blowing off the cobwebs. It all felt very 007 as we raced across the waters with silhouetted mountains in the distance and flashing lights and music creeping ever closer, wave by wave.

Pulling up to a jetty, our bags were whisked away to our rooms - I'll come on to how amazing mine was later on - and even as the clock ticked towards midnight, the air was filled with a sense of adventure and fun.

Snaking our way along the coastline, with a lapping shore by our side, the hotel opened up into what appeared to a nightclub-like expanse. Open air entertainment, even at this late hour, was on tap for anyone who fancies it.

It was very continental, with lots of Gallic flair, but as I sunk into my seat aside the dancing October revellers, with the temperature still warming the bones at near 20 degrees, this felt like just the tonic after a busy week at work, and a long travel.

This may only have been the opening night, but it was definitely a sign of things to come.

The party, quite simply, never stopped. If you wanted to while away the hours and burn the midnight oil, there was always a spot in this beautiful resort to do so.

And it's fair to say this writer did just that - on more than one occasion, especially with premium wines and spirits flowing so freely!

Experiences of a lifetime - and sparking new passions

While partying was one thing, this resort absolutely specialises in sport. And at Gregolimano, they don't do things by halves.

I've always seen myself as a bit of a dab hand with a racquet and as soon as I seen the possibility of going to play tennis and padel, I jumped at the chance. What I didn't realise was the kind of experience the resort would throw up.

Having never served an ace in anger since high school, I was suddenly presented with the opportunity to not only play tennis again, but do so in the presence of former world No.5 and Australian Open finalist, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Yes, you did read that right.

But this is what Gregolimano was all about in my five days there - surprise, wonder and fun, all of which I enjoyed in abundance.

Now, while getting up to speed on the tennis court required some muscle memory, something which was not in my armoury was padel.

Easily one of the biggest growth sports in the UK, the game was not something I'd ever tried, even though I was desperate to.

So, bat in hand, I stepped on to the courts, a complete novice. But thanks to the teachings of the on-site coaches, I left with skills and a passion for the game that I hadn't expected. I've now been bitten by the bug.

As well as the above sports, so much more was on offer at the resort, which is famed for its water sports.

Anything from sailing lessons, to paddle boarding, through water-skiing and more. Daily football matches, table tennis, an on-site gym and two pools, one of which was a zen, calm space, much needed after the exertions of night and day at the hotel, give options for every kind of sport lover.

If the sporting ventures get too much, there's also a spa to try out. I got a back massage to rub away the aches and pains of the court, and late night dancefloor, away. It was heaven on a bed.

Best 'buffet' ever - but underwhelming a la carte

You're not allowed to call it a 'buffet' any more. It's a live cooking station. I mean, I get it, buffet sounds a bit 'all you can eat Chinese' or cheap and cheerful, and in fairness, the Club Med experience is anything but run of the mill.

When you're looking to book a spot in the price point of Gregolimano, you'd expect to be fed well. The main restaurant delivers at every opportunity. Breakfast is filled with an array of local delicacies as well as French pastry classics, and my personal favourite, crepes. All of which are crafted in front of you. You know you're on to a good thing when the orange juice is squeezed right before your eyes.

Lunch was a very chilled affair with again plenty on offer. If you fancy something healthy, the salads are another level, something local, the tzatziki, olives and breads were to die for, or just something a whole lot more wholesome, there was something for everyone. Including ice cream lovers. The ice cream was outrageously good.

By evening the same dining spot was cooking fresh fish, meats and more right in front of you. French classics, mixed with Greek favourites and a pizza oven churning out cheese-smothered doughy delights meant even the fussiest of fussy could get their fill.

Quite simply, this was by far and away the best ever buffet-style eating experience I've ever had.

Not to dwell on it too much, but I was a little less impressed with the a la carte offering upstairs in the main building. While the panoramic sea views with the floor to ceiling glass front balcony restaurant was a stunning backdrop, the food just didn't hit the same as it did downstairs. Maybe I just caught it on a bad evening, who knows?

Bed to beach in less than 10 seconds - what's not to like?

While I've stressed the high octane side to this trip with it's sporting theme and party vibes, the big sell - and I left this 'til last - is, without doubt, the rooms and location.

Every morning of my stay I woke up to nature's alarm clock - the lapping of sea on sand. From bed to beach in less than 10 seconds, I kid you not.

My chilled room, the perfect retreat after a day (& night) of activity, was wrapped in the sandy shores of the Aegean Sea. As I opened the glass patio doors, some sunbeds and decking was my only barrier between room and the grounding feel of sand under feet. Ten yards further and the sea was washing away my sins.

If the sport didn't sell it for you, or even the nightlife, this surely, has to be it? It was for me. This was, by far, the stand out of my stay. Being able to roll out of bed and on to a lounger by the sea quicker than I could make it to the bathroom. A thing of beauty.

Would go back for

*The location - to die for

*The last leg of the arrival - Ian Fleming couldn't even

*The sports & coaching - think all you can eat activities

*The vibe - whatever you make of it, chill v party time

*The live cooking stations - best 'buffet' ever

Draw backs?

*It's a long commute from certain UK destinations

*The main restaurant failed to impress

Come for the sports, stay for the vibe and melt away into the location. This stay was like nothing I'd ever experienced before. Club Med has been hooked. Where do I sign up for the next one?