Pack like a pro: Five essentials for your summer holiday checklist

As the warmth of summer beckons, the anticipation of a long-awaited holiday becomes impossible to ignore. With summer just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start your packing list, sparing you the last-minute scramble!

From tickets to travel adaptors, let us guide you through the essential items that will not only save space in your suitcase, but also enhance every moment of your summer escape.

Passport, tickets and travel documents

First up, the most important things – without these, your adventure could be over before it even begins! Even if you’re exploring the UK, a form of ID is handy, and for international trips, check that passport. Since Brexit, the rules around passports have changed, so make sure your passport will be valid for three months from the final day of your holiday.

Enjoy your trip and make a difference at the same time!

Keep all your paperwork handy, including accommodation details and travel tickets. A travel wallet is a game-changer for keeping things organized. Before you head off, ensure you’ve got these essentials in check.

Travel Insurance

Every holiday is a big investment, especially during peak seasons like school holidays. That’s why having travel insurance is so crucial, as it’s your safety net, protecting yourself and your family.

Whether unforeseen circumstances force you to cancel, or if health issues or unexpected events occur during your trip, travel insurance gives you that extra peace of mind.

Make sure you’re covered and have all the details handy for emergencies. Plus, when you arrange your travel insurance via easyfundraising, you can compare prices and find the right cover for you whilst supporting your favorite cause, it’s a win-win!

Money

No holiday is complete without some spending money. Make sure you’ve got your card or cash ready, and don’t forget to exchange it for the local currency! Whilst most major cards work worldwide, it’s a good idea to let your bank know where and when you’ll be travelling to avoid any unexpected payment hiccups.

Carrying some cash is always wise but keep it secure either on you or in a safe at your accommodation. Plus, you can secure the best travel exchange rates and even collect free donations for a charity or good cause by arranging your currency via easyfundraising. You’ll be doing good for your wallet and your favourite cause at no extra cost!

First Aid Items & Medicine

Now, let's talk about staying safe and healthy during your holiday adventure. First up, it's essential to pack some basic first aid supplies. You don't need to lug around a huge first aid kit, but make sure you have essentials like plasters, antiseptic lotion, antihistamines, bandages, and travel sickness aids.

If you're traveling with kids, don't forget simple medicines like Calpol. Remember to pack any regular medications you or your travel companions may need, and if you're heading abroad, be sure to follow the necessary guidelines for taking medicine outside the UK.

Travel Adaptors

There's nothing worse than arriving at your holiday destination, ready to charge your devices, only to realize you can't plug them in!

Avoid this common traveler's dilemma by packing a travel adaptor that converts your UK plug into one compatible with your destination's sockets. You can find these adaptors at most electrical retailers, including multi-port options to cover all your charging needs. Just be sure to do your research before purchasing to ensure it's the right fit for your destination.

Feel good on your holiday!

By ensuring you pack these five essentials , you're setting yourself up for a fantastic time, no matter where your travels take you. But why stop there? For an even greater feel-good factor on your break, remember that your chosen retailers will donate to your favorite cause every time you book holidays or shop for travel accessories through easyfundraising.

Running until the 19th May, easyfundraising users also have the chance to win £1,000 for their chosen cause with just a simple click. Visit easyfundraising’s travel hub and click on any retailer listed to enter the draw.

With every click, your cause will be automatically entered, providing a simple yet impactful way to support your community.