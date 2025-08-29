Enjoy Bavarian beer and four-star luxury for less than £400 with this fabulous deal | Wowcher

Book a four-star stay in Munich with return flights and tickets to the world-famous Oktoberfest, saving up to 34% with Wowcher

If you’ve ever dreamed of clinking steins in a packed Bavarian beer hall, this Wowcher travel deal might be right up your straße. Right now, you can book a two, three or four-night stay in Munich at a four-star hotel, with return flights and an Oktoberfest ticket included, for just £399. It’s a saving of up to 34% compared with the standard price.

The package is built around the award-winning Novotel Munchen City Arnulfpark, which has earned TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Award and puts you within easy reach of Marienplatz, the Englischer Garten and the city’s excellent public transport network.

Rooms come with air conditioning, a flatscreen TV and a minibar, while the hotel itself boasts a spa with sauna, a fitness centre, bar and restaurant.

The hotel is incredibly well equipped | Wowcher

Your ticket grants access to Oktoberfest, the world’s biggest beer festival, a sprawling carnival of enormous tents, live Bavarian music, folk costumes, hearty snacks and, of course, litres of authentic German beer. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime cultural experience that Munich is famous for.

If you fancy making a trip of it, there’s plenty to see away from the beer halls. Wander the opulent Nymphenburg Palace, dip into the Alte Pinakothek for art treasures, or get your fix of modern engineering at the BMW Museum. And if you’ve still got energy left, the Englischer Garten is the perfect place to walk off a few bratwursts.

Munich is filled with interesting sites - if you can tear yourself away from Oktoberfest for long enough | Wowcher

With return flights available from London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester, plus a choice of two, three or four-night stays, this is a very flexible city break. And it’s a saving of around a third on the regular package price.

Munich in autumn is hard to beat: a city buzzing with atmosphere, alive with tradition, and dressed in golden leaves. Throw Oktoberfest into the mix, and this Wowcher deal looks like one of the most tempting escapes of the season. Prost!

