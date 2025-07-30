Forest Holidays offers forest bathing top tips as just one in three young adults feels able to switch off

Forest Holidays is encouraging guests in Scotland to slow down, step into nature, and discover the power of Forest Bathing - a calming, restorative practice rooted in the ancient woodlands of Japan.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call to reset comes as research highlights the everyday pressures facing people across the UK, particularly younger adults, who are feeling increasingly “always on”. According to the Burnout Report 2025, just one in three (33%) of 18–24-year-olds say they’re able to switch off from work when they need to.

Set among the secluded trees, Forest Bathing offers a simple yet profound way to step back from the pull of screens and schedules and reconnect with nature. For those curious to try it for themselves, Forest Holidays’ own Forest Therapy Guides are inviting guests to experience this calming Japanese art form, with bespoke tips to help you make the most of your time among the trees.

Set an Intention to slow down

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can practice Forest Bathing at Forest Holidays locations, including Ardgartan, Strathyre, and Glentress.

Before entering the forest, pause. Take a few deep breaths. Leave behind goals like exercise or photography - forest bathing is about being, not doing.

Enter quietly and with awareness

Walk slowly, preferably in silence. Turn off your phone or put it on airplane mode. Begin to notice the details - shapes of leaves, the smell of damp earth, the way sunlight filters through branches.

Engage your senses one by one

Take time to activate all five senses:

• Sight: Observe textures, colours, movement in the trees.

• Sound: Tune into birdsong, rustling leaves, distant streams.

• Smell: Inhale the scent of pine, moss, or wet bark.

• Touch: Feel tree bark, cool rocks, or soft moss.

• Taste: You don’t need to forage - simply bring along something inspired by nature, like a thermos of herbal tea (e.g., mint, chamomile, or pine needle if you're familiar with it). Sip it slowly while sitting quietly to connect with the forest through your sense of taste.

Pause often

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sit on a fallen log or lean against a tree. Let your body rest and allow the forest to come to you. Let your thoughts settle without forcing mindfulness.

Practice “Wander and Wonder”

There’s no path to follow. Meander slowly, letting curiosity guide you. You might:

• Trace patterns in tree bark

• Follow the flight of a butterfly

• Listen to water dripping from leaves

Breathe with the forest

Every so often, stop and consciously take five slow, deep breaths. Imagine you’re breathing with the trees.

Reflect or journal

At the end of your walk, sit quietly and jot down how you feel. What changed in your body or thoughts?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s breathing in the forest air, tuning into birdsong, or walking slowly among the trees, Forest Bathing helps to switch off the mind and reawaken the senses, making it a perfect reset for those seeking calm, clarity and balance.

Other wellness experiences guests can enjoy at Forest Holidays include:

• Self-led nature trails, bug-spotting and wildlife experiences

• In-cabin spa moments, including hot tubs and relaxation treatments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Quiet forest walks and time away from screens and schedules

• Stargazing beneath unspoilt skies

Amy Teige, spokesperson at Forest Holidays, said:

“Nature is one of the most effective ways to put our wellbeing first, whether it’s through a quiet walk in the forest, a moment of stillness on the cabin deck, or something more immersive like Forest Bathing.

“The forest gives us space to breathe, reflect and re-centre. Our Forest Bathing guide aims to help not only guests staying at one of Forest Holidays locations, but anyone looking to fully slow down, reconnect and take care of themselves - mentally, physically and emotionally.”