Expert warns of cybercrime risk when charging your phone in the airport

Your World

Tech experts have issued a warning to Brits travelling abroad this summer, urging them not to use airport USB ports to charge their phones.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the TSA, a dangerous cyberattack known as juice jacking is on the rise in US airports, and experts at IT training provider tecnovy Academy warn that it could soon reach the UK, putting Brits at risk.

If you are travelling this summer, the experts have revealedfive top tips for protecting yourself and your devices at the airport.

What is juice jacking, and why is it dangerous?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike normal plug sockets, which only transmit power, USB ports are designed to transmit both power and data. This means that if they have been tampered with, they can be extremely risky to use.

Juice jacking is a type of cybercrime in which hackers tamper with public USB ports by installing malware or data-stealing software into them, and when somebody unsuspectingly plugs in their device, the malware is transferred.

This can allow hackers to access your personal data, like passwords and banking information, without you knowing. Luckily, there are steps you can take to keep yourself protected.

1 - Fully charge all devices before leaving home, including power banks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The safest way to avoid juice jacking is by simply not plugging in your phone at the airport. Make sure all your devices are fully charged before you leave home, and pack a fully charged power bank in your hand luggage in case you need it.

2 - Always use your own plug and wire

If you must charge your phone at the airport, it is important to steer clear of USB charging ports and use a traditional plug socket instead. Plug sockets can only transfer power, not data, making them a much safer option to avoid juice jacking.

While plugs can take up precious space in your carry-on luggage, it is crucial to bring them if you need to charge your device.

3 - Ensure your kids don’t use public USB ports

Your kids are just as vulnerable to juice jacking as you are. If they have brought a phone or tablet along with them and need to charge it, ensure they are doing so safely. Check on their devices regularly, and if they are old enough, make sure they are aware of the risks.

4 - Buy a USB data blocker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a frequent traveller, or often find yourself needing to use USB charging ports, consider buying a USB data blocker. These small adapters attach to the end of your wire and block data transmission from USB ports, only allowing power to pass through. This means that even if a USB port has been tampered with, the malware would not be able to reach your device.

They can be purchased for as little as £5 online, and this small investment could protect all of your personal data.

This is a great option if you don’t want to carry plugs in your carry-on luggage, or even just to be prepared in the case that a plug socket isn’t available.

5- Be wary of any public USB ports, not just at the airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While juice jacking is on the rise in airports, it could happen anywhere. Whether you’re at a pub, a train station, or a shopping centre, using USB ports to charge your devices can put you at risk. It is important to be wary any time you need to charge your phone in public, not just at the airport.

Ertul Topuzoglu, CEO of tecnovy Academy, has commented, “With juice jacking reports on the rise in the US, it is crucial for Brits to stay aware, as it is likely to reach the UK soon. While using any public USB port is a risk, hackers seem to be targeting airports specifically. This is likely because people in airports are more reliant on USB charging ports than in other public places, where they might otherwise wait until they are back at home or in their car.

“With many people having holidays booked over the summer, it is important to stay informed on how to keep your devices safe in the airport. No matter how convenient a USB port might seem, they are never worth the risk to your device and personal data.

“If you think you have plugged your device into a USB port that has been tampered with, disconnect immediately and run an antivirus or malware detection software as soon as possible. Change all of your passwords, particularly for things like your bank, and ensure you report it to the airport authorities so that it can be properly investigated.”

Credit to https://tecnovy.com/