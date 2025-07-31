Tennis club steps into the past in 100th year

With two teams in Tayside's Division 2 Montrose Tennis Club's unusual mixed doubles season continued last week as the second team won easily, but the first team lost again.

In league play, the first team lost away against David Lloyd 1 by 10-2, with Orla McLeod and Stuart Matthews accounting for one Montrose set and Wendy Sanger and Charlie Kerr winning the second.

Coach Robin Nesbit and Jennifer Duncan won four sets for the home side, as did John Brady and Evelyn Mclaren, while Neil Sandiland and Dorja Bosak won two sets.

Montrose's second team beat Kinross 1 by 9-3 at home, with Jenna Henderson and Lewis Murison taking all four of their sets.

Members of ​Montrose Tennis Club wore vintage outfits and played with wooden rackets for their 100th anniversary social tournament on Sunday (pic: Neil Werninck)

The junior pairing of Sarah Simpson and Callum Cooper won three sets, while June Buchan and Walter Forbes added two.

The third and fourth teams drew 6-6, with Montrose 3 level at home against Arbroath 2 and Montrose 4 earning an away point against Lundin Sports 2.

For the third team, Daphne Forbes and Lewis Simpson won four sets. Evenlyn Kerr and Alister Sievewright won one set, as did Jen Richardson and Rory McLeod.

For Arbroath, the pairs of Jan Fairlie with Graham Crabb, Morag Hambleton with Nairn Stewart and Linda McDade with Kevin Small each won two sets.

For the fourth team, Carolyn Kerr and Richard Henderson won three sets against Lundin Sports, while Bel Forbes and Simon Devnani won two.

Kara McGeachy and David Hill won their last set of the night to wrap up the draw.

Meanwhile, the final events of the club's centenary celebration and sport film season took place over the last week.

A sold-out Montrose Playhouse crowd heard Judy Murray, mother of Andy and Jamie, discuss her book Game, Set and Murder last Thursday.

This was then followed on Sunday by a 1920s-themed social doubles tournament at the club with players aged 12 to their 70s.

Most participants wore vintage tennis outfits and a few played with wooden rackets, in addition the modern invention of the tiebreak was nowhere to be seen.

In the end The Wimbledon White Ballers defeated The Wooden Racket Warriors to claim victory.