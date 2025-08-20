Success in north east for Fryer

Montrose Tennis Club had plenty to celebrate at the North East of Scottish Championships last week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Current member Cameron Fryer won the men's singles title as the event was held at Cults Tennis Club in Aberdeen.

He overcame the top seed and St Andrews coach, Nicolas Rosenzweig, a former world ranked player, 6-3 5-7 7-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fryer then teamed up with Joe Miller from Edinburgh as the Stirling University star also secured victory in the doubles.

​Cameron Fryer (left) beat Nicolas Rosenzweig to win the men's singles at the North East of Scotland tournament

Meanwhile, former Montrose member Kirsty Robertson, now playing for David Lloyd in Monifieth, won the ladies singles over Holly Sheeran-Hall from Glasgow 6-3 6-1.

It was a clean sweep of wins for all four of the Montrose teams as they were in action in the Tayside Tennis mixed doubles.

The first team beat Forthill 10-2, as Fryer did double duty, winning four sets with Hannah Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow university players Orin Forbes (Stirling) and Orla McLeod (Glasgow) won three sets as did the brother-sister pairing of Scott and Jenna Henderson.

However, Montrose’s second team still remain two points ahead of the first team in the top half of Division 2 with an 8-4 away win over Anstruther.

Graeme Walker and Wendy Sanger won four sets for Montrose, while Andy Baxter and Allie Henderson won three sets and Stuart Matthews and June Buchan won one.

The third team won 9-3 away against Lundin Sports 1, with Edinburgh University player Lewis Simpson and Daphne Forbes winning their four sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Henderson and Sarah Simpson won three sets and Chris Day and Bel Forbes won two.

The fourth team beat St Andrews 2 by 8-4, led by James Meredith and Amy Tewson winning four sets.

The pairings of Duncan Lyall and Janet Thomson, and David Hill and Kara McGeachy, also chipped in with two sets each.